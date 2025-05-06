JKUAT Announces Job Vacancies For Engineers, Graduate Trainees

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), through its commercial arm JKUAT Enterprises Ltd (JKUATES), has announced job openings for engineers and graduate trainees.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the university said it is seeking to recruit highly motivated, results-driven, and experienced professionals for various engineering positions.

The roles include civil engineers, mechanical engineers, mechatronics engineers, electrical and electronics engineers, and geospatial engineers.

JKUAT is also looking to hire management graduate trainees in similar engineering fields, including ICT officers.

Interested applicants are advised to visit the e-recruitment platform jkuates.fuzu.com to access detailed job descriptions and instructions on how to apply.

Applicants must upload a signed application letter, a detailed Curriculum Vitae showing current and previous work experience, education level, current and expected salary, names of at least three professional referees, a copy of their national ID, and academic certificates.

Engineers are also required to show proof of registration as graduate engineers with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) or other relevant professional bodies where applicable.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5:00 p.m. EAT on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

“There are multiple opportunities for each position. Youth, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and candidates from marginalised communities are strongly encouraged to apply,” the notice said, warning that any form of canvassing will lead to disqualification.