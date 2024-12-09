Jay-Z Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Labels Lawsuit A ‘Blackmail Attempt’

Jay-Z has vehemently denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000, calling the claims a “blackmail attempt” in a statement released to the media.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of a woman identified as Jane Doe, accuses the two music moguls of assaulting her at a house party following the MTV Video Music Awards. However, the rapper, born Shawn Carter, dismissed the accusations as “heinous” and emphasized his commitment to proving his innocence.

“[Buzbee] calculated that the nature of these allegations and public scrutiny would pressure me into settling,” Jay-Z said. “It had the opposite effect—it made me want to expose him for the fraud he is.”

The 55-year-old artist also questioned why a criminal complaint had not been filed, stating that real justice for such crimes would involve imprisonment, not civil damages.

Sean Combs, currently detained in Brooklyn on unrelated sex trafficking charges, has also denied the claims. His legal team described the lawsuit as part of a pattern of “publicity stunts” designed to extract settlements from high-profile figures.

“Mr. Combs has full confidence in the judicial process,” his lawyers said. “The truth will prevail: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.”

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including racketeering and transportation for prostitution, faces additional lawsuits from several alleged victims. His trial is set for May 2025.

In the amended lawsuit, Jane Doe alleges she was taken to a New York party on September 7, 2000, where she consumed a drink that left her feeling unwell. She claims Jay-Z held her down as Combs sexually assaulted her, with an unidentified female celebrity present in the room.

Jay-Z, who shares three children with his wife Beyoncé, expressed heartbreak over the impact the allegations could have on his family. “My wife and I will now have to explain to our children the cruelty and greed of people,” he said.

The lawsuit has sparked widespread attention, with Jay-Z vowing to fight the claims publicly and legally. “I’m not from your world,” he said. “We protect children. These baseless claims insult not only me but the integrity of true victims.”