Willis Raburu Joins TV47

After nearly two months since bidding farewell to Citizen TV, show host and anchor Willis Raburu has found a new home at TV47, a move that has sparked excitement among fans and media enthusiasts.

The charismatic presenter, known for his dynamic connection with audiences, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with TV47, a rapidly growing media house.

“I’m excited to be joining Kenya’s fastest-growing media house, TV47,” Raburu announced, showcasing his eagerness to embark on this new venture. “This partnership shows their commitment to diversity, quality, and excellence, and I’ll be joining a team that continues to exhibit and grow these amazing tenets. Buckle your seatbelts! We are in for an amazing ride,” he added with enthusiasm.

Raburu’s versatility extends beyond his hosting skills – he is also a talented musician, contributing an extra layer of entertainment value to his role.

His addition to TV47 signifies the station’s ambitions to compete with major players in the Kenyan media landscape.

The move comes after Raburu spent an impressive 13 years at Citizen TV, where he not only hosted popular TV shows like “10 over 10” but also took on roles as a digital and communication consultant and influencer.

His journey in the media industry reflects his commitment to growth and evolution, as he continues to explore new avenues and embrace change.

In a heartfelt video shared on his Twitter account, Raburu reflected, “Change is the essence of life. Change is the only thing that we will continue to experience. Transition is the path we walk.” His words encapsulate his readiness for a fresh chapter in his career.

Born in Nairobi in 1989, Raburu’s educational journey led him to St. Mary’s School and later to Moi University, where he pursued Communication.

His media career took off at Citizen TV as a news reporter and later as the host of the popular “Mid Morning” show on Hot 96. His role as the host of “10 Over 10” further solidified his presence as a dynamic and engaging media personality.

Raburu’s recent appointment as Nairobi Governor Sakaja’s Communications Director demonstrates his influence and reputation in the industry.

This role involves managing press relations and fostering connections with media professionals and influencers. As he embarks on this new chapter with TV47, it remains to be seen how Raburu will balance his responsibilities while continuing to captivate audiences with his vibrant hosting style and musical talents.

