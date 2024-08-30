Winfred Yavi Delivers an Extraordinary Performance in 3000m Steeplechase!

Winfred Yavi continued her remarkable winning streak at the Diamond League Meeting in Rome, Italy, securing victory in a meeting record time of 8:44.39.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai, along with Olympic 3000m Steeplechase bronze medalist Faith Cherotich, finished second and third, clocking 8:48.03 and 8:57.65, respectively.

8:44.39!!!🤯🔥

World Lead ☑️

Asian Record ☑️ Winfred Yavi 🇧🇭 ran an absolute cracker of race, clocking a time of 8:44.39 to take the women’s 3000mSc at the Rome Diamond League! The 2nd fastest ever and only 0.07s off the World Record! Peruth Chemutai 🇺🇬 was 2nd in 8:48.03!🤯 pic.twitter.com/kLAuxdWfqv — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) August 30, 2024

Yavi made a strong start, marking her first race since her impressive performance at the Paris Olympics. She looked confident throughout the race, living up to expectations.

Yavi has had a selective racing season in 2024, starting with a ninth-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic before claiming victory at the Diamond League Meeting in Paris. Her success continued at the Paris Olympics, where she set an Olympic record of 8:52.76 to win the women’s title, and she has now extended her dominance to Rome.

ROME DIAMOND LEAGUE, WOMEN’S STEEPLECHASE RESULTS: WOAH! Winfred Yavi finishes .07 seconds off Beatrice Chepkoech’s steeplechase WR, winning in 8:44.39. Peruth Chemutai drops another 5 seconds off her PB and moves to 3rd all-time. They become the 2nd and 3rd women to ever break… pic.twitter.com/YplCzyFtyo — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 30, 2024

Uganda’s Chemutai, a former Olympic champion, aimed to challenge the reigning world champion, but Yavi proved too formidable. Yavi expertly controlled the race, forcing Chemutai to settle for second place.

Faith Cherotich, who has been hailed as Kenya’s next big star in steeplechase, sought to improve on her third-place finish at the Olympics but was once again bested by Yavi and Chemutai. Despite finishing third, Cherotich remains poised to showcase her potential as she gains more experience on the international stage.