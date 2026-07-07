Witnesses paint harrowing picture of starvation, coercion in Mackenzie manslaughter trial

Prosecution on Tuesday presented testimony in the ongoing manslaughter case against

pastor Paul Mackenzie and five co-accused, with witnesses recounting harrowing experiences of prolonged starvation, confinement and psychological manipulation at the Kwa Binzaro settlement in Kilifi County.

Two key witnesses took to the dock with testimonies that sought to demonstrate how followers of Mackenzie’s Good News International Church were allegedly lured with promises of attaining heaven through fasting, only to endure extreme suffering.

The fifth prosecution witness, a 60-year-old woman identified as KK and testifying under witness protection, told the Mombasa Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court that she had been a member of Good News International Church in Furunzi, Malindi, for ten years before relocating to Kwa Binzaro after being persuaded that fasting would secure her entry into heaven.

She testified that she sold her sewing machine for Sh7,000 to facilitate the journey to the remote settlement. Upon arrival, she and other followers were locked inside a house for seven days without food or water.

According to the witness, the room contained only a bucket to serve as a toilet for those confined inside.

“On the seventh day, I started shouting and asking for water because I could no longer continue praying,” she told the court.

The witness further testified that during church teachings, Mackenzie repeatedly preached that the world was coming to an end and discouraged his followers from seeking education or medical treatment, describing both as evil.

She also told the court that women were prohibited from plaiting their hair or wearing make-up because such practices were allegedly unbiblical. Followers were equally discouraged from registering for Huduma Numbers, which they were allegedly told were contrary to God’s plan.

Prosecution also presented an emotional testimony from an 18-year-old witness identified as NK, whose identity was similarly protected by the court.

She testified that co-accused Shallyne Temba repeatedly visited her family’s home and persuaded her mother to relocate to Kwa Binzaro for prayer and fasting in preparation for heaven.

According to the witness, she later spoke directly to Mackenzie through Temba’s mobile phone while he was being held at Shimo la Tewa Maximum Security Prison.

“The phone was passed to me, and I told Mackenzie I was ready to fast. He told me that time was running out and that we needed to hurry,” she testified.

NK told the court that after fasting for seven days, she became too weak to continue and requested to return home. However, she said co-accused Kahindi Garama refused her request, telling her she was too weak to leave because people would question where she had been.

The witness further testified that after she and her mother broke their fast because they could no longer endure the starvation, Shallyne informed Mackenzie by telephone. She said she heard the conversation over a loudspeaker and recognised Mackenzie’s voice.

“I clearly heard Mackenzie instruct Shallyne to hand the phone to me because I had known his voice for a long time while attending the Good News International Church in Furunzi,” she testified.

She told the court that Mackenzie instructed her to cooperate with the accused persons so that she could regain her strength before returning home. However, the accused persons allegedly continued persuading her to resume fasting.

The witness also narrated that when she repeatedly demanded water and banged on the door in protest, she was tied by her arms and legs before eventually being untied after her mother’s intervention.

Proceedings were temporarily halted after the witness broke down in tears during cross-examination by Mackenzie’s defence counsel.

In an emotional statement before the court, the witness lamented the opportunities she lost after dropping out of school.

“I wish I had the opportunity to go to school and get a good education like you and become someone important in society. It pains me to see your client following these proceedings because he greatly contributed to my dropping out of school,” she said.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie, alongside Shallyne Temba, Kahindi Garama, Tom Mkonwe, Julius Luwali and Johnson Richard, faces 29 counts of manslaughter.

The accused persons are alleged to have jointly caused the deaths of 29 people between January and July 2025 at Kwa Binzaro in Chakama Location, Magarini Sub-County, Kilifi County.