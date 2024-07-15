Wiz Khalifa Arrested in Romania For Marijuana Use During Festival

Wiz Khalifa was reportedly arrested in Romania over the weekend after consuming marijuana during a music festival performance.

Khalifa performed at the Beach Please! Festival in Romania on Saturday. Footage of the rapper’s performance shared on social media shows him smoking onstage.

A press release from law enforcement later confirmed that an individual was charged with “illegal possession of high-risk drugs” after attending a music festival with cannabis.

“It was noted that he, during a recital held at a music festival taking place in Costinești resort, Constanta county, possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (a high-risk drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis in the form of an artisanal cigarette,” the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said in the translated statement.

Footage of Khalifa’s performance at the festival also included a clip of the “Black and Yellow” emcee appearing to be escorted by police afterward.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Khalifa for comment.

Wiz Khalifa seemingly responds to Romania arrest, issues apology

In an X post on Sunday, Khalifa appeared to allude to his arrest at the Beach Please! Festival.

“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” Khalifa wrote. “They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big (expletive) joint next time.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper is next scheduled to perform at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas on Aug. 30, according to Khalifa’s official website.

