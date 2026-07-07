Woman arrested after boyfriend fatally stabbed in Embakasi

A 26-year-old woman was arrested after her boyfriend was allegedly stabbed to death following a domestic dispute in Nairobi’s Embakasi area.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 9.40pm on Monday at Villa Police Station.

Police responded to the scene and found the body of 30-year-old Brian Mwakha lying in a pool of blood on the fifth floor of a residential building.

Police said the deceased had sustained a stab wound to the left side of the upper chest.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mwakha had argued with his girlfriend over allegations of infidelity before the confrontation turned fatal.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. During interrogation, police said she led investigators to a nearby mabati structure where they recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Crime scene investigators photographed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigations and arraignment.

Meanwhile, police in Juja, Kiambu County, have launched investigations after the decomposed body of a woman was discovered in a bushy section of a farm.

According to police, the body was found at around 5pm on Monday by a worker who was cutting grass at Fusion Farm in the Kiaora area.

The worker reportedly spotted the body lying in shrubs and alerted his supervisor, who subsequently reported the incident to Juja Police Station.

Senior police officers,visited the scene and found the woman’s body in an advanced state of decomposition. The scene was documented before the remains were transferred to the Kenyatta University Funeral Home, where they will await identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police have commenced investigations to establish the woman’s identity, the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.