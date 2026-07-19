Woman arrested after husband stabbed to death in Nakuru domestic dispute

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a domestic dispute with his second wife in Mau Narok, Njoro Sub-County, Nakuru County.

The deceased, identified as James Mbugua Karoka, was found lying dead on Saturday morning along a feeder road in the Maji Mingi Estate within the Tipis area, about seven kilometres north of Mau Narok Police Station.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body lying face down with a visible stab wound to the chest.

Preliminary investigations established that the location where the body was found was a secondary crime scene. Detectives traced the incident to a nearby house belonging to the deceased’s second wife.

According to police, the couple allegedly got into a violent argument at around 11 p.m. on Friday after a disagreement. Neighbours reported hearing the deceased screaming that he had been stabbed as he ran from the house, but they did not intervene because both parties were believed to have been intoxicated.

A search of the house led to the recovery of a blood-stained kitchen knife with a red handle, believed to be the murder weapon. Officers also found bedding and clothing scattered throughout the house, while blood stains extended for about 200 metres from the house to the spot where the deceased collapsed, indicating he had attempted to flee and seek help.

The scene was documented by investigators, and the body was moved to the Egerton University Mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Police arrested the woman awaiting arraignment as investigations continue.

And a 31-year-old scrap metal dealer was found murdered in South Kinangop, Nyandarua County, with police suspecting he was killed following a confrontation before his body was dumped along a roadside.

The deceased, identified as Humphrey Kairuri, was discovered on Saturday morning along an access road linking Magumu Centre to Gachurio Market in the Munanda area, police said.

According to police, Kairuri had sustained severe head injuries believed to have been inflicted using a blunt object. Investigators also found a large stone block stained with blood and pieces of wooden sticks at the scene, suggesting they were used in the attack.

Preliminary investigations indicate the deceased lived with three other people at the home of a local farmer. Detectives suspect a confrontation broke out inside the house before Kairuri was fatally assaulted and his body dragged about 300 metres to where it was discovered.

One suspect was rescued from an angry mob and taken into police custody. The suspect, who sustained injuries during the mob attack, was rushed to Engineer Hospital for treatment under police guard.

Police said two other suspects remain at large and are being pursued.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Engineer Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination as detectives continue with investigations into the murder.