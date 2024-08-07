Woman Arrested After Stabbing Husband with Broken Bottle in Nakuru

Police are holding a woman who allegedly stabbed and seriously wounded her husband in a domestic fight in Nakuru Town.

The victim is nursing wounds in hospital after the Monday night incident, police said.

The incident happened in Game Park View area in Mwariki Sub Location.

Neighbours said they realized their neighbor was screaming for help before they rushed to the scene.

It was then they realized the victim aged 29 had allegedly been stabbed by his wife using a broken glass after an argument.

The woman told police the man had threatened to attack her prompting the confrontation.

The woman broke a bottle and used it to stab him in the left side of the chest.

He was quickly rushed to PGH Nakuru for medical treatment, police said.

The suspect was arrested and is in custody pending arraignment.

Neighbours told police the couple has been having domestic fights in the past few days.