Woman arrested over murder of her eight-month-old baby girl in rage in Baringo

A woman was arrested after she strangled her eight-month-old baby girl out of rage in a village in Kabarnet, Baringo County.

Police said the incident happened in Turukwei village on March 4.

The 28-year-old woman had differed with her husband few hours before she strangled and hit the baby on the ground killing her on the spot.

The body was moved to Baringo County Referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The suspect was arrested and placed in custody before she was arraigned with murder.

In Nambale, Busia County, a man slaughtered his wife over claims of love triangle.

He later reported the matter to the police at Sangalo after the dramatic events.

The assailant is said to have met his wife with another man in a sugarcane plantation having an affair on March 4.

He told police he pretended that he had not seen the incident in as much he was hurt.

He said the wife came home and when he questioned her she became arrogant and angered him, he told police.

This prompted him to pick a panga that he used to slit her throat out of rage.

He then locked the body in the house and left after he dropped the panga into the family pit latrine.

Police visited the scene and found the body lying in a pool of blood and moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

The killer weapon was later retrieved from the latrine, police said.

The man will face murder charges, police said.

Police have been urging parties in families to solve their differences amicably.

This follows an increase in cases of murder out of domestic quarrels in the country.

Such cases form a huge portion of those reported to police daily.