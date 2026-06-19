Woman arrested over triple murder in Machakos

Detectives arrested a 50-year-old woman in connection with the investigation into the killing of three family members whose bodies were discovered in Kathiani Sub-County, Machakos County.

The arrest follows investigations into the June 14 discovery of the bodies in a forested area at Kavalo Village, Kauti Sub-location, Kaeawa Location.

Detectives handling the matter arrested Veronica Muthini Wambua on Thursday evening.

During interrogation, the suspect told investigators that she had travelled to Matiliku Market in Makueni County on June 6 to attend a function, leaving behind her son aged 23, his wife Grace, who is said to hail from Mwingi in Kitui County, and their two children, aged 10, and a Grade Three and PP1 pupil respectively at Kwa Ndathe Primary School.

She alleged that upon returning home on June 8, she inquired about the whereabouts of her daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

According to her statement, her son claimed that Grace had left to join the man who had allegedly impregnated her because she was pregnant and that she never returned.

Police said a search of the man’s house led to the recovery of a yellow floral bedsheet, a torn grey pair of trousers, a panga and an axe, all reportedly stained with blood.

A subsequent search of Veronica’s house resulted in the recovery of a white blouse and a dark green skirt, which were also allegedly stained with blood.

The recovered items have been labelled, entered into the exhibit register and preserved for forensic examination.

Police said efforts are ongoing to trace the husband, who is also being sought in connection with the case after reportedly leaving home on June 14 for an unknown destination.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths continue.

The bodies of the woman and another woman were found in the forest with a foetus still in her legs. This indicated she had been tortured during her murder.

The incident shocked locals. The bodies were in a decomposed state and it took much forensic work to identify the victims.

Police believe the murder is linked to a love triangle saga.

The discovery came a day after police recovered a suspected human leg in the same locality, raising concerns that the incidents could be linked, although investigators have not confirmed any connection.