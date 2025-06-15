Woman attempting to smuggle cocaine worth Sh3 million intercepted after boarding plane at JKIA

A 26-year-old woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle cocaine outside the country through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The woman had on June 13 requested to use the washrooms after her arrest where she excreted two pellets.

The following day, June 14, while still under observation, she excreted six more pellets, bringing the total to eight pellets.

The recovered pellets contained cocaine weighing approximately 626.65 grams valued at Sh3 million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported that Wendy Mbeke Muli was arrested on Friday shortly after boarding an outbound flight.

Muli’s suspicious demeanor during a routine screening alarmed airport authorities, prompting a thorough search.

“It was soon established that she had concealed foreign substances inside her body cavity, prompting immediate medical observation,” DCI wrote on X.

JKIA Anti-Narcotics detectives are now preparing to arraign Muli on Monday, June 16.

Cases of drug trafficking have been on the decline in the past days following surveillance by detectives.

Dozens of suspects have since been arrested in the operations at various ports and inland.