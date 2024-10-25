Woman Claims She was Abducted Alongside Three Slain Eastleigh Women  

Police are interrogating a woman who claims she was abducted and detained with three women whose bodies were found separately after murder.

On October 21 Dahabo Daud Said, 38, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22 and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed,13 went missing before their bodies with stab wounds were discovered on October 22, 2024 at around 6am at different locations.

They had gone missing from their house in Eastleigh Estate, Nairobi. The bodies of Nusayba, Amina and Dahabo were found at Bahati in Makadara, 6th Avenue Parklands and

Khyumbi, in Machakos respectively, with the hands of Dohabo chopped off.

On October 23, two human hands were recovered at South C along Five- Star Road.

The team handling the case said they had interrogated the woman who alleged she was also abducted by the same killers of the three slain women.

She alleges that she was abducted along with the three victims and was held in the same room where they were locked up for hours.

The abductors, according to the woman, demanded a ransom to release them, and her family managed to raise Sh1 million, which was deposited into an Ethiopian bank account.

Her statement is one of the critical leads being investigated in connection to the mysterious killings.

The police are investigating whether she was an accomplice or a victim.

The detectives have recovered a motor vehicle believed to have been used in the abduction and subsequent murder of three family members in Nairobi.

The team is talking to the owner of the car as part of the probe into the saga.

The women went missing before their bodies were found with injuries on the hands, neck and back in Parklands, Bahati and Chumvi in Machakos County.

In the murder saga, police said the salon car was recovered at Ukulima Market in Kamukunji, Nairobi.

Investigators also analyzed the victims’ mobile phones, revealing that on the night of the abduction, the phones were traced within Eastleigh for a period, then moved to General Waruinge, Hombe Road, and one phone was switched off near Pangani.

It is suspected that after the three were killed, the suspect dumped their bodies in different locations. Nuseiba Abdi’s body was left in Bahati, while Amina Abdirashid’s body was dumped in Parklands.

After leaving Parklands, the suspect reportedly picked up another woman along City Road before heading to South C, where they dumped the severed hands of Warris Daud.

The suspect then proceeded to Kyumbi, Machakos County, where the body of Warris Daud was abandoned.

Police are analyzing CCTV footage and payment details from a petrol station where the suspect fuelled the vehicle during this journey.

The drama happened on October 21.

A team of detectives is pursuing the murder and said they are following good leads into the same.

It has emerged that Warris Daud’s husband is in the United Kingdom, living with a second wife.

A section of traders in Eastleigh Thursday protested the murders of the Somali women, closing their shops as a sign of mourning and demanding justice for the victims.

They were addressed by among others Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna and Kamkunji MP Yusuf Hassan.

An autopsy on the three bodies is scheduled for Friday October 25, with burial to follow at Lang’ata Cemetery.

On Thursday, detectives revisited two crime scenes—Parklands and Kyumbi in Machakos County—to reconstruct the events leading to the murders.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be revealed.