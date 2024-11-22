Woman Collapses and Dies in Bathroom in Malaa, Nairobi

A 48-year-old woman died after collapsing in her bathroom in Malaa area, Nairobi.

Scolastica Nzoka Mutinda was showering in her bathroom when she slid and fell.

Her husband responded and took her to a hospital in the Joska area where she died on arrival on Wednesday November 20.

Police said the family later took the body to the local police station in a car before they were helped to ferry it to the mortuary.

Such accidents are common in homes amid calls to put measures in place to address them.

This can be done through the installation of rough floors or marts.

Meanwhile, a falling bag of cement hit and killed a mason at a construction site in Balozi, South B, Nairobi.

The man was among a group of employees of Vaghjiyani Construction Company, that has been contracted to build affordable houses by the government along Road “A” within the Balozi area.

The mason identified as Anthony Mutisya was hit on the head by a bag of cement that fell off from the sixth floor.

He was taken to St. Mary’s hospital in Langata where he was treated and admitted but succumbed to the injuries later on.

The body was moved to the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere in Sondu, Kericho County a body of a man was found on the roadside near a sugarcane plantation after suspected murder.

Police said the incident happened in Tabaita area within Minet village on November 19.

The body of Victor Kimutai, 26 was found on the roadside with marks of murder.

The body had injuries on the back of his head and the scene had blood a sign of struggle, police said.

He was last seen the previous day after leaving a neighbour’s house in the company of his friend who was later arrested for interrogation, police said.

The body was moved to Sigowet sub-county General Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

In Thika, Kiambu County, a man died after being clobbered by his friends in a fight.

Police said George Mureithi, 39 died while undergoing treatment at Thika Level Five Hospital after the assault on November 13. He died a week later of the injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had earlier reported having been assaulted by two persons known to him and was advised to seek medication but never returned. A suspect was later arrested over the incident as the hunt for the second one goes on, police said.

A slasher suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered from the house of the suspect.