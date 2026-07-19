Woman dies after buffalo attack in Tana River

A 31-year-old woman died after she was attacked by a buffalo in Tana River County.

The victim, identified as Zeinab Mahmud, was attacked on Saturday at Bahati Village near Bahati Primary School in Tana Delta Sub-County.

A team of police working together with Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers from Baomo, responded to the incident and rescued the woman before rushing her to Hola Sub-County Referral Hospital for treatment.

However, she later succumbed to the severe injuries she sustained during the attack while receiving medical care.

Her body was moved to the Hola Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service officers are handling the incident as investigations continue. This is the latest such incident of human-wildlife conflict to be reported.

There is a campaign to address the menace amid scarce of resources.

In May 2025, Kenya introduced the third phase of its Human–Wildlife Conflict Compensation Programme, an initiative aimed at addressing these incidents and supporting affected families.

During its launch at Meru National Park, President William Ruto unveiled the innovative Wildlife Conservation Card, a new tool designed to help fund conservation efforts.

“Compensation is justice, but prevention is progress,” Ruto said, emphasizing the need for long-term solutions that benefit both people and wildlife.

“Through the Conservation Card, fencing, and community‑led tourism, we are turning conflict into opportunity,” he added.

Developed in partnership with KCB Bank, the Wildlife Conservation Card is available in three tiers—Platinum (Elephant), Gold (Lion), and Silver (Cheetah).

A portion of every transaction made with the card (Sh10, Sh5, and Sh3, respectively) goes directly to the Wildlife Conservation Trust Fund.

The initiative aims to enable Kenyans and international supporters to contribute to wildlife conservation while fostering economic benefits for local communities.

With this new approach, Kenya hopes to build a future where humans and wildlife can coexist more safely and sustainably.