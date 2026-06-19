Woman dies after jumping from seventh floor at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi

A 48-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on Thursday afternoon.

According to the hospital and police, the incident occurred on June 18, 2026, at the hospital within the Parklands area.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased had been admitted to the hospital on June 15 with a psychiatric diagnosis of depression.

Investigators said she allegedly jumped through a seventh-floor window before landing on a roof near the ground floor. She succumbed to injuries sustained in the fall.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from the Nairobi Region documented the scene before the body was moved to the hospital’s short-stay mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police said the body had visible injuries, including blood oozing from the mouth and nose. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The hospital said in a statement an individual fell from one of our buildings and sadly passed on.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.

The hospital is cooperating with the relevant authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the matter.

We kindly request that the privacy and dignity of the family, our patients, and staff be respected as the investigations continue,” the statement said.

This is the latest such suicide incident to happen amid efforts to address the menace.

Police statistics show up to five cases are at times reported daily in the worrying trend.

Most of the victims are men, statistics show.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the worrying trend which has left many families devastated.