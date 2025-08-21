Tragedy as woman dies while being baptized in Kilifi at the Indian Ocean

Tragedy struck a baptism ceremony when one of those being baptized died in the Indian Ocean’s Kijipwa area.

Police said a pastor had assembled a group of 24 people for the event on Wednesday August 20 when the incident happened in Pope area.

The Sauti ya Uzima Church under the Gospel Planters Ministry had organized the event and almost half of the victims had been baptized when one Loice Kahindi Charo, 27 died.

The pastor told police he had baptized Loice when she started convulsing and experiencing breathing challenges.

She was moved to the shores of the ocean and some of the pastors present continued to pray for her unaware she was losing the battle for her life. Witnesses said they failed to administer her first aid as needed and mistook her behaviour to be spiritual.

On noticing her condition was worsening, they later rushed to a nearby hospital in Vipingo where she was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The police said they are investigating the incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures. Police visited the baptism scene and interrogated the pastors present and other witnesses as part of the probe into the tragedy.

Elsewhere in Lindi, Kibera slums, Nairobi, a woman died in a fire incident, police said.

The fire flattened a house in the area before being contained on Wednesday night.

The police said the deceased woman managed to rescue her child but was suffocated by the smoke and died in a hospital on arrival.

She had been rescued through a window.

Her husband arrived home to be met by the sad news. His house had been flattened and the wife was dead.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established, police said.