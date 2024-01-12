Woman Drowns in Culvert Outside Kileleshwa Police Station

Police are investigating the discovery of the body of a 24-year-old woman under a culvert of a drainage outside Kileleshwa police station, Nairobi.

A businessman who claimed she was standing outside the police station on January 11 noticed the body of Immaculate Atieno drowning into the culvert forming part of a tunnel along Mandera Road.

She raised alarm and locals with police rushed to the rescue of the woman in vain.

The body was later moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Police said they don’t understand how the woman drowned there.

The team investigating the tragedy said they want to understand if the woman had other past illness that may have led to the drowning.

“We do not know if she had other conditions that led to the situation or she was killed,” said an officer aware of the probe.

Meanwhile, police in Syokimau, Machakos County are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found on the roadside.

The man was identified as Michael Muhindi. He is said to have been attacked by two men who were armed with crude weapons.

Police who visited the scene said the deceased had physical injuries in the head after the fatal January 11 morning attack.

A suspect was later arrested over the incident and is helping police with investigations.

The body is lying in mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.