Woman fatally stabs husband in domestic fight in Nairobi

A man was stabbed and killed in a domestic fight in Nairobi’s Kabiria area.

The deceased was identified as Maurice Mwenda, 36. He died in hospital after he had been stabbed in the collar in a quarrel with his wife. The woman was arrested as a prime suspect in the murder, police said.

The two had quarreled in their house on February 3 before the woman picked a kitchen knife that she reportedly used to stab him, fatally.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the woman had lied the man died out of natural causes after falling sick. But an inspection on the body at the mortuary established a stitched wound in the left collar which prompted her arrest.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures, police said.

Police said such incidents have been on the rise amid efforts to solve them.

In Asumbi, Homa Bay County, a woman succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by a group of people in a land dispute.

Her husband who is a retired teacher had died earlier on in the confrontation. Police said Pamela Akeyo Ooko died in hospital on February 3.

Her deceased husband was identified as Joseph Ooko, 61. His wife was admitted in hospital after she was also assaulted in the drama. She died later on.

The assailants are said to be their neighbours who have been having a quarrel with the deceased over a disputed piece of land.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy, police said. Police added on Monday February 2 they were looking for the said assailants who are teachers in the area for questioning over the murder. They have been missing from the village since the incident happened, police said on February 4, 2026.

Such murder incidents have been on the rise in the area amid efforts to solve them.

They have left dozens of people dead and others injured, police said.