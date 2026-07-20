Woman found dead in Embakasi home

Police in Embakasi, Nairobi, have launched investigations into the death of a 27-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in her home.

The deceased was identified as Nicole Semba, 27.

According to police the incident was reported on Sunday night by her husband, who said he had found his wife unresponsive in their house.

Police visited the scene and found the woman lying on a bed in a supine position.

A preliminary examination revealed visible bruises on her head.

The husband told investigators that his wife had allegedly left the house on Saturday evening while he was asleep and returned at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, appearing intoxicated. He said he left her asleep later that morning and, on returning home in the evening, found her still in bed and unresponsive.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers documented the scene before the body was moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Police said the cause of death has not yet been established, and investigations are ongoing.

And police have launched investigations into the murder of a 36-year-old man whose body was found dumped at Kimunyu Shopping Centre in Gatundu South Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The deceased was identified as Samuel Muiruri Waogo. His body was discovered at around 11 p.m. on Sunday opposite the Kimunyu Playing Ground.

According to police, officers visited the scene and established that the victim was likely killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the shopping centre.

Investigators said the scene where the body was found had no trail of blood despite the victim sustaining deep cut wounds, indicating it was a secondary crime scene. The body also bore visible marks around the neck consistent with strangulation.

The body was moved to the Gatundu Level 5 Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination as detectives pursue those responsible for the killing.

The incident sparked protests, with about 30 youths barricading the Kimunyu–Gatundu road and lighting bonfires while demanding justice for the deceased.

Police officers engaged the demonstrators, after which the roadblocks were removed and traffic resumed normally. Investigations into the murder are ongoing.