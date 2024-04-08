Woman Found Dead in House After Inhaling Carbon Monoxide in Mlango Kubwa

Police are investigating an incident in which the body of a 35-year-old woman was found in her house after suspected poisoning by a jiko in Mlango Kubwa area, Nairobi.

The body of Ann Nasimiyu was found in her rented house along Biashara Street within Mlango Kubwa area on Sunday April 7 morning.

Her roommate told police she left Nasimiyu in the house and went to work and on coming back she realized the deceased was not responding to her calls and knocks on the door.

She pushed the door and found the lifeless body of her roommate lying on a mattress.

It was then established that the deceased was using a charcoal jiko while both the door and window were closed.

The body had no visible injuries and was moved to the City mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Such cases have been reported in city estates.

Police also warned against using a jiko inside a poorly ventilated house, especially during the rainy season when people use it as a source of warmth since it can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide poisoning, always referred to as ‘the silent killer’ happens when toxic odourless gases emitted from burning wood or charcoal mixes with blood and affects oxygen circulation in the body.