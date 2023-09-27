Woman Found Dead in Lodging in Emali, Makueni

Police are investigating an incident in which the body of a woman was found in a lodging in Emali, Makueni County.

The body of the woman was found in one of the rooms of Sweet Waters Club and Lodging. Police said they were called and informed the management found the body was found in one of the rooms at the club.

Officers who visited the scene said the woman aged about 33 was found lying naked with a towel tied around her neck.

According to police, blood was oozing from her nose, and the door was found wide open. An assailant is being sought, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary following the Monday night incident.

An autopsy is planned on the body to establish how she died.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the murder of a 21 year old man whose body was found on a footpath in Kosele area, Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County.

The body of Elly Ochieng, a resident of Waswa village was found on a corridor between two structures.

The body had two deep cuts in the head and blood was oozing from the mouth when it was discovered on September 25, 2023.

Police and locals said he was last seen at Kosele center the previous day at around 8 PM.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be known. Police said they are also yet to know those behind the murder, if any. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

