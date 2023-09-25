Fourth Year Student At Moi University Found Dead In Her Room

Police officers in Eldoret are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a fourth-year Moi University student.

She was discovered dead in her room on Sunday, police said.

Police were notified of the situation after the student, Cynthia Mutinda, could not be reached on Saturday, sending her parents Kesses OCPD Wilfred Mogere said.

Her family and friends went to her house, where they discovered the door locked from the inside and, despite being able to see her lying on the bed through the window, she remained unresponsive.

When they managed to access the house, they discovered her lifeless body with no signs of injuries, police said.

“We are investigating the matter to know the cause of death,” Mogere said.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the death of a from three students at Bande girls secondary school in Migori County, who died by suicide on Sunday.

The 15-year-old girl went to a church service within the school compound together with other students.

She sneaked out of the church service while it was still on, only to be found dead inside a classroom.

Police said the student left a note indicating that she opted to kill herself because of the harassment she had been getting from one of the school prefects.

The body was moved to Migori level four hospital mortuary pending autopsy and further investigation.

The incident comes a week after a grade four pupil killed himself in a classroom at Sare primary school in Migori County.

The incident too is under probe.

