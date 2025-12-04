Woman found dead in supermarket toilet in Kakamega Town

Detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the toilet of a supermarket in Kakamega Town.

Police said the body of Sabina Moraa was found in the toilet of Khetias Supermarket shortly after her death on Wednesday.

She had been supplying pesticide merchandise to the supermarket in the town.

Some staff had stumbled on the body and called other colleagues who attended to her in vain. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

And detectives are investigating an incident where suspected thugs broke into St Thomas Catholic Church and stole assorted electronics in Cheptiret, Uasin Gishu County

The gang was not noticed by guards who were on duty on Wednesday dawn. They broke the padlocks before gaining entry into the church and carted away a mixer, an amplifier, microphones and rechargeable batteries.

They also stole a bulb and two padlocks, police said. The hunt on the said thieves is ongoing, police said.

In Lurambi, Kakamega, ten houses that belonged to Masinde Muliro University students were burnt down in an incident. The students lost valuables in the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire was not immediately established and police said they are investigating the incident.

In Kondele, Kisumu County, a cobbler shop lost property in a fire incident. The fire is said to have emanated from a heap of rubbish that had been lit near the shop. It spread fast to the shop burning property. Police said they are investigating arson in the incident and no injuries were reported.

In Mayenje, Busia County, a house was burnt down in an incident. Police said they are investigating the case and the cause was not established.

No one was injured in the incident.

The owner said he lost property valued at more than Sh1 million.