Woman Found Murdered in Kisii Village 

Police are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Mwagichana location, Rioma, Kisii County.

A team that visited the scene said she was found with a deep cut on the neck about 800 meters from Kiomoncha shopping center where she resides with her two daughters aged about five and three years.

The motive of the murder, which happened on October 12 is yet to be known.

The body was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Elsewhere, detectives are investigating an incident in which a bar attendant was shot and wounded in a confrontation with gunmen who had posed as police officers in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The 30-year-old attendant is nursing gunshot wounds after he was hit as he ran away from the gunmen on Saturday October 12 evening at Mbaruk Trading Centre.

He told police and hospital officials he was at his bar when seven men posing as police officers arrived there. They then demanded to be shown licenses for the business which the attendant complied with.

The gunmen then told him they would arrest him. Not knowing the reasons for his arrest, he tried to escape from the premise.

It was then that one of the men opened fire and was seriously injured in the right upper arm. He was shot and fell as the said men disappeared. Locals rushed him to St Joseph Mission Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

Police visited the hospital and scene of the shooting as part of the probe into the attack. No arrest has been made but a team is pursuing the matter, police said.