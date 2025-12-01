Woman found murdered in Narok

A 25-year-old was found dead and her body hanged on a tree in Olmesuti village, Narok County.

Police said they suspect the woman identified as Neema Kaipat was killed and later hanged on the tree in the November 29 incident. The motive of the murder was not immediately established.

The body had a stab wound in the chest when it was discovered, police said.

According to the police, a kitchen knife and a light solar lamp with blood stains were recovered at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures. No arrest had been made by Monday, police said, adding they were pursuing various leads into the murder.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident where a man drowned at a swimming pool involving one of the men belonging to a church in Kitsuru, Nairobi.

The incident happened at the Sky Relaxation Water Garden at Kwa Mindo area, Ndei, Kikuyu, Kiambu County on November 29, police said.

A group of men from Kitisuru Deliverance Church, Mwimuto, had visited the Sky Relaxation Water Garden at Kwa Mindo area for a weekend when the incident happened.

During the swimming session, one of the participants, identified as Erick Wafula Wanyonyi, 29 was unable to swim and assistance was offered by the swimming pool attendant to get him out of the pool.

This was after he drowned. He was attended to and rushed to Shakole Medical Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police and witnesses said.

The body of the deceased was initially lying in a motor vehicle belonging to one of the team members who had offered to transport him to the health facility and was removed to St. Teresa’s Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy.

And there was a scare at a restaurant at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when a fire broke out there on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Jambo Restaurant but was contained before it could spread. Officials said the fire was caused by a faulty deep fryer which was in use then.

No injuries were reported but officials closed the facility, temporarily for investigations.