Woman killed in arson incident over claims of witchcraft in Kibwezi

Detectives are investigating an incident where a 79-year-old woman was found dead after an arson in his house in Kithasyu, Kibwezi, Makueni County.

Police said the woman identified as Rael Ndunda was accused of being a witch. Her house was on Saturday burnt as she was asleep killing her.

The remains were removed to Makindu General Hospital mortuary for autopsy. Police said they are looking for the assailants behind the tragedy.

Such incidents have been on the rise in some parts of the country amid police operations to solve them. Police term mob lynching a criminal offense and want suspects to surrender to authorities for prosecution.

Elsewhere in Ngomongo area, Nairobi, one Kennedy Yore, 31 was found dead with bruises on his body. Police said the body had acid poured on it. The motive is yet to be known. The body was found on the road side on Sunday morning long after his murder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Elsewhere in Nyandorera area, Siaya County, police are investigating murder after a body was found on a farm. The decomposed body of a woman was found lying on the farm long after her death.

She was aged about 30, police said. The body lay in a freshly harrowed land and was covered by soil, police said.

It had no visible injuries then. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.