Woman kills husband and sets body on fire in Nyandarua village

A woman killed her husband before setting the body on fire in Shamata, Nyandarua County.

Police said the woman is on the run after the incident on Wednesday March 5.

The body of John Mwangi Maina was found in his house, burnt beyond recognition.

Neighbors said they saw the couple fight on Wednesday evening before the noise vanished.

It was then that the man is believed to have been murdered and the body burnt outside his house.

The woman left the scene with their five-year-old son.

Police who visited the scene said bloodstains were seen on the floor in the house.

The police said the man’s body was later dragged out and set on fire.

A huge stick stained with blood and a matchbox were recovered beside the body.

It is not yet clear what triggered the fighting.

The body was moved to Nyahururu Referral mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said Friday a hunt on the woman is ongoing.

Police want to interrogate the woman and establish what happened and want her to surrender.

Murder cases have been on the rise in separate incidents. Police say up to eight cases are reported daily.

Meanwhile, a woman was found dead in a sorghum farm in Kiamaciri, Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

The body of Alice Wanjiku Wanjohi, 31 was spotted in a sorghum farm a few metres from the pathway.

Police established that the deceased was from her home in Ngothi village to Riandira where she works and was suspected to have been waylaid and attacked by an assailant and strangled.

The motive is yet to be established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Police said they are among others looking for the former and estranged husband of the woman for grilling as part of the probe into the incident.