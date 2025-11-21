Woman murdered in domestic fight in Elgeyo Marakwet 

A 27-year-old woman was found murdered in a forest after a domestic fight in Kapsowar, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Police said Purity Kiplagat was stabbed in the neck and died in the house after a fight with her husband.

The murder weapon, a knife, was recovered at the scene after the Thursday November 20 incident, police said.

The husband who is a member of the National Police Reserve confessed to the murder after he called the area chief to inform him of the same.

The chief called the police who visited the scene. He was later arrested.

He told police he killed the woman in the house and took the body to Lawich forest where it was found hours later.

The body lay in a pool of blood when it was found, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations. The man was detained pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, two people were electrocuted in two separate incidents in Homa Bay and Kisumu Counties.

Police said the first incident happened in Kendubay where a form three student at Karabondi Bidii Secondary was electrocuted while pruning trees.

The victim had asked a church pastor to allow him to prune trees around the compound for him to get firewood.

While pruning the trees, a branch landed on a live power line there causing the electrocution. This hit him and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In Holo, Kisumu County, one Quinter Oduor, 34 was electrocuted by a popcorn machine. The incident happened in Obambo Market. Police said she was fixing the machine when she was electrocuted. She collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.