Woman Rep alarmed by violent goon raids on her Kisii County offices

Kisii Woman Representative Doris Aburi Sunday raised alarm over repeated attacks on her County offices by charged violent mobs during demonstrators.

She termed as ‘unacceptable” the constant destruction of property by goons hiding among genuine protesters.

“It is unfortunate that my offices, which are meant to serve the public — especially women, youth, and vulnerable groups — have become a target of senseless attacks,” she said.

She said such acts are a threat to democracy and stand castigated.

A section of exteriors of the office, especially the glass covering were vandalized during the recent Sabasaba protests.

The vandalism has since forced the Woman Rep to reschedule a planned function meant to assist the disabled as the offices undergo to repairs.

The attacks ,she added, were likely being instigated by individuals with political interests and keen on disrupting development initiatives and undermining women leadership.

“These are dirty schemes meant to intimidate and silence me, but I want to assure the people of Kisii that I will not be cowed,” she stated.

She said that her office had been attacked and destroyed five times citing a political motivation in the raids.

Aburi was speaking at Birongo in Nyaribari Chache when she issued with water tanks, milk goats and hash avocado seedlings.

Many more were assisted with merchandise and checks as part of an empowerment program.

At least 3000 women turned up for the function.

More than 3000 avocado seedlings were given to farmers during the event.

Also disbursed were 15 tanks with 10,000 liters capacity and worth Sh100,000 each.

Widow groups also received milk goats.

Separately, she strongly condemned the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in the region and called for urgent and concerted efforts to end the vice.

She said physical, emotional, and sexual abuse targeting women and girls in the county must be condemned.

Such acts, she said, not only violate basic human rights but also undermine the region’s development.

“This violence must stop. No woman or girl should live in fear. As leaders, we will not remain silent while our daughters and sisters continue to suffer in silence,” she said.

She challenged local administrators, the police, and the judiciary to fast-track justice for GBV survivors and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

She also encouraged victims to speak out and seek help from relevant offices.

The MP pledged to continue supporting initiatives aimed at protecting vulnerable groups and sensitizing communities on gender equality and respect.

She further announced plans to partner with civil society and health organizations to establish safe shelters and counseling services for survivors of GBV.

Her remarks come amid increasing public concern over cases of domestic violence and femicide reported across the county