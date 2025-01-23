Woman who led protests on failure of SHA at KNH arrested, to face charges

A woman who led a protest against failed systems at the Kenyatta National Hospital which affected delivery of services including the Social Health Authority was arrested on Thursday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Grace Njoki Mulei was arrested following reports of a disturbance at the Ministry of Health Boardroom at the Capital Hill Police Station.

Njoki was tracked down to Hombe Road, off Juja Road, and successfully apprehended. She was taken to Capital Hill Police Station, where she will remain in custody until her court appearance scheduled for Friday.

KNH later apologized the breakdown of the systems.

A group of human rights activists protested the move to arrest Njoki.

The Kenya Medical Association, Law Society of Kenya and the Police Reforms Working Group expressed deep concern over the arrest of Njoki at Ladnan Hospital in Eastleigh while seeking medical assistance for a knee surgery.

Njoki, a 61-year-old patient, was one of the people who visited the Ministry of Health offices on January 15 2025 to protest SHA inequalities and inefficiencies.

According to reports, individuals identifying themselves as DCI officers arrested her and forcibly removed Njoki from Ladnan Hospital where she was seeking services Thursday.

They drove her to Capitol Hill and have charged her with creating a disturbance in a government office.

“She has been denied bail contrary to Article 49(1)(h) of the Constitution of Kenya that gives an arrested person the right “to be released on bond or bail, on reasonable conditions, pending a charge or trial, unless there are compelling reasons not to be released.”

The group said such actions are a violation of patients’ fundamental rights and a significant barrier to accessing essential healthcare.

“Every individual, regardless of their advocacy or opinions, deserves the right to health without fear of intimidation, harassment, or arrest. The Constitution of Kenya guarantees the right to the highest attainable standard of health, and any actions that undermine this right are unacceptable. Picketing and expressing views on public matters is a constitutional right.”

“We urge the government and relevant authorities to immediately review this incident and drop all charges against Grace Njoki Mulei,” a statement read.

The statement said the group is concerned that other patients who accompanied Njoki may also at risk.

“Advocating for improved public health services is not a crime. It is a civic duty to ensure life-saving health services for a healthier and more equitable society. We call for immediate action to address these violations, safeguard the rights of patients, and foster an environment where health services can be accessed freely and without fear.”