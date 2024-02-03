Worker Dies at Former Aldai MP Serem’s Eldoret Home

Police are investigating an incident in which a worker died as he and his colleagues dug a manhole at the Eldoret home of former Aldai MP Cornelius Serem.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon as workers dug a sewerage line in Chepkatet area.

Police said a deep sewer line was being constructed at the home when loose soil caved into the sewer burying one of the workers identified as Joel Nyukuri, 30. Other workers tried to rescue him in vain.

Police said another worker sustained injuries and was rushed to Race Course Hospital in stable condition.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police are investigating if the construction was approved and if the workers had protection gear.

Serem is the chairperson of the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA).