Evidence Of Mass Execution Discovered In France: World War Two Tragedy Unearthed

Archaeologists have uncovered disturbing evidence of a tragic incident from World War Two – a mass execution of German prisoners at the hands of the French Resistance just days after D-Day.

The site, situated in central France, has revealed bullets, cartridges, and coins that have shed light on a somber episode in history.

The incident took place after the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944. French and German teams working together have discovered artifacts at a remote location near the town of Meymac, confirming the horrific events that transpired during those tumultuous times. The site was identified with the assistance of the last surviving witness to the event.

Following France’s surrender to Nazi Germany in 1940, the Resistance movement began to gather strength in secret. By the time of the D-Day invasion, this underground network was poised to aid the Allies.

However, it was soon revealed that this remote site in the wooded hills near Meymac did not yield human remains despite eight days of excavation. Xavier Kompa, the head of the French Veterans’ Affairs Office in the Corrèze department, affirmed that the search would continue to locate the bodies.

“The bodies are definitely there somewhere. We are not going to stop now,” said Xavier Kompa at a police checkpoint near the site. The exact area remains off-limits to the press and public.

The excavation was temporarily halted but will be resumed after further analysis of the ground and the artifacts discovered. The recent revelations stem from the testimony of 98-year-old Edmond Réveil, a former Resistance fighter, who broke his silence to recount the events he witnessed nearly 80 years ago.

In an interview with the BBC, Réveil described the chilling moments leading up to the execution. The German prisoners, numbering 46 soldiers and one French woman collaborator, were informed of their fate before being shot. Réveil recalled, “They knew what was coming… They got out their wallets and looked at (photographs of) their families. There was no crying out. They were soldiers… They were shot in the chest from a distance of four or five meters.”

The victims were ordered to dig their own graves in the form of a long trench, setting the scene for the tragic event. The location was identified following Réveil’s account. French and German officials focused their search efforts on a section of woods near the hamlet of Encaux, using ground-penetrating radar to detect what appeared to be a trench that matched the description.

The excavation of a 45 by 10-meter section in the initial area proved fruitless. The teams then shifted their attention to an adjacent zone that had not been analyzed with ground-penetrating radar. In this area, which is yet to be cleared of trees, they discovered the artifacts that seemingly confirmed they were in the right place.

Among the discoveries were twenty bullets and bullet casings of French, German, American, and Swiss origin, indicative of the weaponry used by the Resistance. Additionally, five coins dating back to before 1944 were found.

The Corrèze prefecture has announced plans for further studies to pinpoint the remains, with a commitment to exhuming them when new information comes to light. The difficulty of accurately locating the site has been compounded by changes to the terrain over the years.

Réveil’s decision to share his account of the events has garnered significant media attention. As an 18-year-old member of the Francs Tireurs et Partisans (FTP) Resistance group, he had participated in an anti-German uprising in Tulle shortly after the Normandy landings. These landings marked the beginning of a pivotal offensive against Nazi Germany, ultimately leading to its defeat and the liberation of occupied Europe.

The incident occurred when French fighters captured a group of German soldiers in the aftermath of D-Day. Forced into the mountains by the arrival of German reinforcements, the Resistance members were ultimately ordered to execute the prisoners in retaliation for an uprising. Réveil did not personally participate in the killings but chose to share his testimony to shed light on the events.

The excavation is a rare effort to uncover the truth of historical tragedies, often obscured by time and politics. An earlier excavation in 1967 had uncovered 11 bodies at the site, but the endeavor was abruptly halted, and records expunged, likely due to political considerations and the desire to preserve the image of the Resistance as heroic figures.

Meymac’s mayor Philippe Brugère remarked on the changing perspectives surrounding the events of that era. “Today no-one wants to cast judgment. People understand that in war all acts become possible. You can be on the side of the righteous, and still carry out what is morally wrong.”

