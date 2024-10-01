Xavi Hernandez, born Xavier Hernández Creus on January 25, 1980, is a retired Spanish footballer widely considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Known for his unparalleled vision, passing accuracy, and tactical intelligence, Xavi played the majority of his career with FC Barcelona and later ventured into coaching. He is the former manager of FC Barcelona, where he led the team with the same precision and discipline that he displayed as a player.

Xavi Hernandez Net Worth

As of 2024, Xavi Hernandez’s estimated net worth is approximately $40 million. This wealth has accumulated through his football career, endorsements, and managerial roles. During his time at FC Barcelona and later in Qatar’s Al Sadd SC, Xavi earned significant salaries, and his current managerial contract at Barcelona adds to his financial portfolio. He has also endorsed brands such as Adidas, adding to his net worth.

Early Life

Xavi was born in Terrassa, Catalonia, Spain, and grew up in a family passionate about football. His father, Joaquim Hernández, was also a professional footballer. Xavi joined Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy at the age of 11, quickly rising through the ranks thanks to his exceptional technical skills and football intelligence. By 1998, he made his first-team debut, setting the stage for a legendary career.

Personal Life

Xavi married his long-time girlfriend, Nuria Cunillera, in 2013, and the couple has two children. Despite his fame, Xavi has always maintained a private life, focusing on his family and his career. His humility and grounded personality have won him respect both on and off the field. Xavi is also known for his love of Catalonia and his advocacy for the region’s cultural and political identity.

Career

Xavi’s footballing career is synonymous with FC Barcelona, where he spent 17 years, making over 700 appearances. He was instrumental in Barcelona’s golden era under managers such as Pep Guardiola, where the club won numerous La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. Known for his metronomic passing and game control, Xavi was the heartbeat of Barcelona’s midfield alongside players like Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

After leaving Barcelona in 2015, Xavi played for Al Sadd SC in Qatar, where he later transitioned into coaching. In 2021, Xavi returned to Barcelona as head coach, aiming to restore the club to its former glory.

Philanthropy

Xavi is deeply involved in philanthropy, particularly in promoting sports for underprivileged children. He is also an ambassador for various charitable organizations and has participated in numerous campaigns that promote health, education, and social inclusion. Xavi’s efforts in the field of philanthropy reflect his commitment to giving back to the community, leveraging his fame to raise awareness and funds for important causes.

Awards and Achievements

8 La Liga titles with FC Barcelona

4 UEFA Champions League titles with FC Barcelona

FIFA World Cup Champion (2010) with Spain

2 UEFA European Championship titles with Spain (2008, 2012)

Multiple individual awards, including the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award and the Golden Foot Award

Xavi’s legacy is solidified both as a player and a coach, and his contributions to football are widely celebrated across the world.