Xiaomi Unveils Redmi 13: First 108MP Redmi Model with Sleek Glass Back Design

Xiaomi Kenya has announced the launch of the innovative Redmi 13.

This model promises to captivate tech enthusiasts and consumers alike with its cutting-edge technology and exceptional features, redefining the user experience with its advanced specifications and sleek design.

108MP super-clear camera: Redmi 13 introduces a powerful 108MP super-clear camera to the Redmi Series, setting a new standard for smartphone photography. With a 3x zoom and lossless image quality, users can capture stunning close-up shots without compromising resolution. The large 1/1.67″ sensor enhances light capture, ensuring brilliant night photography and exceptional clarity.

Sleek and Stylish Glass Back: The Redmi 13 boasts a sleek glass back design that enhances its appearance and provides an elevated in-hand feel. At just 8.3mm thick, it offers a stylish and easy-to-hold profile, making it as beautiful to look at as it is comfortable to use.

Immersive 6.79 FHD+ Display: Featuring a 6.79″ immersive 90Hz Adaptive Sync display, the Redmi 13 delivers an excellent viewing experience. Whether watching movies, scrolling through social media, or browsing the web, the auto-adjusting refresh rate optimizes the visual experience while extending battery life.

Reliable Build Quality: Redmi 13 is built to last with a Corning® Gorilla® Glass display and IP53 dust and splash resistance, ensuring durability and reliability in various conditions.

Powered by 33W Fast Charging: the Redmi 13 provides endless endurance, effortlessly lasting through a full day of extended use. The powerful octa-core Helio G91-Ultra processor ensures enhanced performance for a pleasant and fuss-free experience, whether gaming or handling day-to-day tasks.

Up to 16GB Memory extension: With memory extension capabilities of up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB expandable storage, the Redmi 13 offers users the freedom to save as much as they want, providing ample space for all their needs.

Xiaomi HyperOS: Powered by the all-new Xiaomi HyperOS, the Redmi 13 delivers a smooth and seamless user experience. Xiaomi HyperOS brings fantastic convenience with features like an updated UI design, customizable lock screens, and dynamic notifications.

Additional Features:

• Side Fingerprint Scanner: For more convenient unlocking.

• 3.5mm Headphone Jack: Allows users to charge while listening to music.

• Infrared Remote Control: Turns your phone into a remote.

The Redmi 13 will be available in the following variants:

• 6+128GB: Shs18,199

• 8+128GB: Sh19499

• 8+256GB: Sh20899

Color options include Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sandy Gold.