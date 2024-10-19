Yahya Sinwar Siblings: Get to Know Mohammed Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar was a prominent Palestinian militant and politician, serving as the de facto leader of Hamas.

He led the group in Gaza from February 2017 and became the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau in August 2024.

Sinwar was instrumental in orchestrating the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in significant casualties and hostages.

He was killed by Israeli forces during an operation in Gaza, marking a major blow to Hamas and its leadership structure.

Siblings

Yahya had one notable sibling, Mohammed Sinwar, who is also involved in Hamas.

Mohammed is a leader of the Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and has been active in various military operations.

Both brothers were born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, having been displaced from Ashkelon during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

Mohammed played a significant role in the abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit and has survived multiple assassination attempts by Israel.

Role in Hamas

Sinwar was one of the founding members of Hamas, established in 1987 during the First Intifada.

His deep commitment to the Islamic ideology that underpinned the organization drove him to seek the establishment of an Islamic state in Palestine.

Sinwar played a crucial role in creating and leading al-Majd, Hamas’s internal security apparatus.

This unit was responsible for countering Israeli intelligence operations and dealing with suspected collaborators within Palestinian territories.

His methods were often violent and ruthless, earning him a fearsome reputation that would define much of his career.

In 1988, Sinwar was arrested by Israeli forces and sentenced to four life terms for orchestrating attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

He spent over two decades in prison before being released in 2011 as part of a prisoner swap for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

His return marked a significant rise in his political and military influence within Hamas, setting the stage for his later leadership.

In 2017, Sinwar became the leader of Hamas in Gaza following the resignation of Ismail Haniyeh. His leadership style was characterized by a focus on military strength and resistance against Israel.

Under his command, Hamas conducted several military operations, including rocket attacks and tunnel warfare.

He emphasized maintaining military capabilities despite international pressure, which was a cornerstone of his strategy.

One of the most significant events during Sinwar’s leadership was the orchestrated attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

This large-scale offensive resulted in substantial casualties and hostages, marking a turning point in the Israel-Palestine conflict that led to widespread violence and international condemnation.

Death

Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was confirmed killed by Israeli forces on October 17, 2024, during a military operation in Gaza.

His death was announced by Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, and marked a significant blow to the organization following relentless Israeli airstrikes since the October 7, 2023, attacks that he orchestrated, resulting in over 1,200 Israeli casualties.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released footage showing Sinwar in his final moments, injured and attempting to throw an object at a drone before being fatally shot.

He had been a primary target for Israeli intelligence due to his role in planning attacks against Israel and had been hiding in Gaza’s extensive tunnel network.

Sinwar’s death is seen as a major military achievement for Israel, with officials asserting that it could reshape the dynamics in Gaza and potentially aid in negotiations for hostages held by Hamas.