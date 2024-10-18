Nick Castellanos Siblings: Getting to Know Ryan Castellanos

Nicholas Castellanos is an American professional baseball player.

A right fielder and third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies, he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2010.

Castellanos made his MLB debut in 2013 and has played for the Tigers, Cubs, Reds, and Phillies.

He is a two-time All-Star and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2021.

In 2024, Castellanos hit .254 with 23 home runs and recently decided to represent himself after parting ways with agent Scott Boras.

Siblings

Castellanos has one younger brother named Ryan Castellanos.

Ryan played college baseball at Nova Southeastern University and was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 25th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, with Nick announcing the pick himself.

Career

Castellanos attended the American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida, where he gained recognition for his exceptional skills.

He was highly regarded for his hitting ability and overall athleticism, which eventually led to his selection in the MLB Draft.

In 2010, Castellanos was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round (44th overall) of the draft. He made his Major League debut on September 1, 2013.

Initially playing as a third baseman, he faced challenges with consistency at the plate but began to show flashes of his potential over the years.

Castellanos breakout season came in 2016 when he hit .272 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs, establishing himself as a reliable hitter.

In July 2019, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he quickly became a key player during their playoff push.

In just 51 games with the Cubs, he batted .321 with 16 home runs and 36 RBIs, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

After the 2019 season, Castellanos signed a four-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds.

During his time with the Reds, Castellanos earned his first All-Star selection and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2021 after hitting .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.

In March 2022, Castellanos signed a five-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

His addition was seen as a significant boost to the team’s offense.

In October 2023, Castellanos made headlines during the postseason by hitting two home runs in a single game against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series (NLDS), tying him for the most home runs in a single postseason game.

Castellanos is known for his powerful bat and ability to hit for both average and power.

He possesses a keen eye for pitches and can drive the ball to all fields.

Awards and accolades

Castellanos has received several accolades throughout his baseball career.

He made his first career All-Star team in 2021 while playing for the Cincinnati Reds, where he also won his first Silver Slugger Award that same year.

Additionally, he was named to the All-MLB Second Team in 2021.

In the minor leagues, Castellanos was recognized as a Futures Game Most Valuable Player in 2012 and earned multiple All-Star selections, including Mid-Season All-Star honors in various leagues.

He was also named the Tigers Rookie of the Year in 2014 and received the MVP Award from the Reds for his contributions in 2021.

Other notable awards include the Reds Heart and Hustle Award and multiple Player of the Week honors during his time with different teams.