Brian Deacon Siblings: Meet Eric Deacon Who is Also an Actor

Brian Deacon, born on February 13, 1949, in Oxford, England, is a British actor renowned for his portrayal of Jesus in the 1979 film Jesus, produced by The Jesus Film Project.

He was selected from over 900 candidates for this iconic role.

Deacon has also appeared in various television series and films, including The Feathered Serpent and Emmerdale.

He has been married twice, first to actress Rula Lenska and later to Nathalie Bloch-Lainé.

Deacon continues to receive recognition for his impactful performance in the film, which has influenced many viewers worldwide.

Siblings

Brian has one sibling, an older brother named Eric Deacon, who is also an actor.

Eric, Brian’s older brother, is also an accomplished actor.

While not as widely known as Brian, Eric has made contributions to the acting world, particularly in British television and film.

The brothers have worked together on at least one notable project: they both appeared in A Zed & Two Noughts, a film directed by Peter Greenaway that explores themes of life, death, and decay through the lens of two brothers who are zoologists.

Career

Deacon began his acting journey in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

He initially appeared in various stage productions and television series, honing his craft before landing more prominent roles.

His early work included appearances in British television dramas, which helped establish him as a versatile actor.

Deacon’s most significant breakthrough came with his portrayal of Jesus in the 1979 film Jesus.

Produced by The Jesus Film Project, this film was designed to depict the life of Christ in a way that was accessible to audiences worldwide.

Deacon was selected from a pool of over 900 candidates, a testament to his ability to embody the character authentically.

His performance resonated deeply with viewers, contributing to the film’s widespread success and its translation into numerous languages.

Following his iconic role as Jesus, Deacon sought to diversify his portfolio.

Also Read: Freddie Freeman Siblings: Meet Andrew and Phillip

He appeared in the television series The Feathered Serpent, where he played Heumac, showcasing his ability to tackle historical and mythological characters.

In 1978, he starred as Frank Miles in Lillie, a series about the life of Lillie Langtry, a famous actress and mistress of King Edward VII.

In 1985, Deacon took on a challenging role in Peter Greenaway’s A Zed & Two Noughts, where he played Oswald Deuce.

This film is known for its surreal storytelling and exploration of themes such as life and death through the lens of two zoologists.

Despite his success, Deacon faced challenges in the industry after Jesus. Typecasting became a significant hurdle; many directors and producers found it difficult to see him in roles outside of the religious context.

This limitation restricted his opportunities for diverse characters in both film and television.

However, Deacon persevered and continued to work in various mediums.

He had a role in the long-running British soap opera Emmerdale from 1992 to 1993, where he played the character of Oswald Deuce.

Deacon also ventured into voice acting for video games, lending his talents to projects that required strong narrative skills.

Awards and accolades

Deacon has received recognition primarily for his iconic role as Jesus in the 1979 film Jesus, produced by The Jesus Film Project.

This film has had a profound impact, being viewed by over three billion people worldwide, with more than 117 million individuals reportedly making a decision to follow Christ after watching it.

While specific awards for Deacon’s performances are not extensively documented, his portrayal has been celebrated for its authenticity and emotional depth, contributing significantly to the film’s success and lasting legacy.

In addition to Jesus, Deacon’s work in A Zed & Two Noughts has been critically acclaimed, earning a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting his ability to engage audiences in diverse roles.

Despite facing challenges related to typecasting after his portrayal of Jesus, Deacon has continued to work in theater, television, and voice acting, maintaining a presence in the industry over the decades.

His contributions have been acknowledged informally through the enduring popularity of his roles and the impact they have had on audiences globally.