Freddie Freeman Siblings: Meet Andrew and Phillip

Freddie Freeman is a Canadian-American professional baseball first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He debuted with the Atlanta Braves in 2010, playing there for 12 seasons and winning the 2021 World Series.

An eight-time MLB All-Star, Freeman was named the National League MVP in 2020 and has received multiple awards, including Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors.

He signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers in 2022.

Siblings

Freddie was born into a close-knit family, raised by his father, Fredrick Freeman, after the passing of his mother, Rosemary, when he was just ten years old.

This loss had a profound impact on Freddie and his two older brothers, Andrew and Phillip.

Despite the challenges they faced, the family remained supportive of one another, fostering strong bonds that would last throughout their lives.

Andrew, the eldest brother, was involved in sports during his youth but chose not to pursue a professional career in baseball.

He shares a close relationship with Freddie, often engaging in friendly banter about sports and reminiscing about their childhood experiences.

Career

Freeman was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He made his professional debut in the minor leagues and quickly climbed the ranks due to his impressive hitting skills and defensive capabilities.

Freeman made his MLB debut on September 1, 2010, at just 20 years old, showcasing his potential as a future star.

He established himself as a key player for the Braves during his time with the team from 2010 to 2021.

Over the years, Freeman became known for his exceptional hitting ability, plate discipline, and defensive prowess at first base.

In his rookie season in 2011, he batted .282 with 21 home runs and 76 RBIs, earning recognition as one of the league’s promising young talents.

Freeman was selected as an All-Star multiple times throughout his career, including in 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2021, reflecting his consistent performance and impact on the field.

In 2020, Freeman had a standout season, leading the league in several offensive categories with a .341 batting average, 13 home runs, and 53 RBIs in a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His performance earned him the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

In 2021, Freeman played a pivotal role in leading the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995.

He was instrumental in the postseason, providing clutch hits and strong defense.

In March 2022, Freeman signed a six-year contract worth $162 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers after leaving the Braves.

This move marked a new chapter in his career and allowed him to join one of baseball’s most competitive teams.

In his first season with the Dodgers, Freeman continued to showcase his elite skills by finishing with a .325 batting average and leading MLB in hits and doubles while contributing significantly to the team’s success.

In 2023, he reached significant career milestones by hitting his 300th home run and achieving his 2,000th hit.

Personal life

Freeman is married to Chelsea Freeman, and together they have three sons, Charlie, Maximus, and a younger child.

The family has faced challenges, including Maximus being hospitalized for transient synovitis in 2024 and later diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome.

Freeman often emphasizes the importance of family in his life, balancing his professional career with his responsibilities as a father.

The couple has been supportive of each other, and Chelsea has been active on social media, sharing updates about their children’s health and milestones.