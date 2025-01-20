You acted in bad faith, MPs Osoro, Manduku tell Bosire 

The rejection of State appointment Friday by ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire was Sunday described as an act done in bad faith.

Mr Bosire turned the appointment as chair to the National Transport and Safety Authority citing consultations from family and friends.

The former Kitutu Masaba MP had rejected the offer hours apart after the appointment was inked in the Government gazette on, January 17, 2025.

Others who had since refused to take up offers from Ruto include Vincent Kemosi and Milicent Omanga.

The duo were known die hards of Ruto and helped campaign vigorously for him prelude to the last poll.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro now says the rejections portray an entitlement from the common which should not be there in the first place.

Irked, he went further to ask the President to put a break in making any any further state appointments from the region citing ‘the embarrassments being caused to him.

“Many apologies for the embarrassing moments moments of turning down your positive gesture in three occasions in the recent past displaying an entitlement attitude towards your government.”

“In view of the forgoing, i recommend that you give the community a break on state appointments tujifikirie kwanza, tujielewe na tujijue on how best we can serve this country,” Osoro said in a tweet.

Nyaribari Masaba MP Dr Daniel Manduku also weigher in late Sunday faulting Bosire for rejecting the appointment.

“In my own opinion, he could have taken up the appointment and then later negotiate with the president to enhance it…. but to reject it marks of dishonesty.”

“I tried to speak him myself as leader that the Kisii community is increasingly becoming arrogant because this is the third appointment we are turning down,” stated Manduku.

While the appointment may be targeted on individuals, asserted Manduku, the influence of the seat may be immense.

“He should have taken it up in the spirit of broad based government. Perhaps he expected to be a cabinet secretary or PS.. but that came… a bird in hand is worth two in the bush,” the MP told Bosire.

Mp Osoro said Kenya would still manage to survive without those who refuse state jobs.

“Continue helping those who feel appreciative of the appointments..

I think we deserve a break… You’re also human,” stated Osoro.