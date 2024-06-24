You Are Free to Protest, Kindiki Tells Anti-Finance Bill Protesters 

The government said Monday it will allow the planned anti-Finance Bill nationwide protest scheduled for Tuesday, June 25 to go ahead as long as it will be peaceful.

This was a rare move by the government.

Interior Security Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Monday that those who wish to demonstrate can go ahead with their plans as long as they adhere to the rule of law.

“The government of Kenya will respect, uphold, promote and fulfil the inalienable constitutional right of every person peaceably and unarmed to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket and to present petitions to authorities,” said Kindiki in his speech.

He had earlier on attended a security meeting attended by top security officials where the planned protests were discussed.

Kindiki dared protesters to breach peace saying protesters “must not interfere with road, rail, sea or air transport in any manner whatsoever.”

He also warned those who have dared to march to State House, or forcefully access Parliament Buildings and other government areas.

“They must not obstruct, block, vandalise or otherwise destroy any private or public property. Must adhere to the laws of Kenya including the Protected Areas Act that limits access to certain critical infrastructure for national security reasons. Must not access critical infrastructure for the supply of power or other amenities,” he said.

The protests which started last week are against the proposed Finance Bill 2024 which they say is draconian and will burden Kenyans with more taxes.

The government tried to cede ground but the protesters said they want the entire Bill dropped and not merely edited. Two people have been reported killed.

Kindiki outlined a list of orders that must be followed by the protesters.

“Those exercising this right must do so under the following constitutional and legal parameters.”

1. They must remain peaceful and unarmed throughout the assembly, the demonstration, the picketing and the presentation of any petitions to authorities.

2. They must engage in a manner that does not promote violence or riots.

3. They must not breach public order.

4. They must not intimidate, harass or otherwise inconvenience members of the public who are not protesting.

5. They must inform the police of their intentions to exercise this right. They must also inform the police of the routes they will take for purposes of providing escort and ensuring there is law and order during this constitutional expression.

6. They must also inform the police of the timings of their activities. They must stop their activities at sunset or 630 whichever is earlier.

7. They must not provoke, attack, injure or obstruct law enforcement officers or even members of the public. They must also follow the escort and other guidelines of law enforcement officers to protect them from infiltrators.

8. They must not obstruct, block, vandalise or otherwise destroy any private or public property. Must adhere to the laws of Kenya including the Protected Areas Act that limits access to certain critical infrastructure for national security reasons.

9. Must not interfere with road, rail, sea or air transport in any manner whatsoever. Whatever the issues, whatever the grievances, whatever the matter, the rule of law and public order must be maintained by all persons. For the avoidance of doubt non-protesters and other members of the public who hold a contrary view to that or protesters are bound by the same limitations and must exercise their rights to disagree in the same manner.

Kindiki assured that the police will remain neutral but firm.

“The National security organs of our country shall remain neutral, apolitical but firm in enforcing the law of our country and no form of lawlessness is going to be entertained whatsoever.

Protests will take place in several parts of the country to ask the MPs to reject the bill.