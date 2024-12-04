You are the axis of political evil in Kisii, Arati tells Ongwae 

Kisii Governor Simba Arati Tuesday fought off claims of lethargy shifting blame on former governor James Ongwae.

Speaking in Suneka Tuesday, Arati accused James Ongwae of fighting proxy wars against him when he himself had failed as a governor.

“There was garbage everywhere, sleaze in every corner of the County when i came to office. These are the same people loitering around lecturing me and calling me an excrement. They are the very human waste they are abusing me around,” retorted Arati.

The County boss spoke while visiting Suneka market, a project that had remained stalled for years.

The Governor also inaugurated Motonto Market which has been under construction from the National Government.

The project visits have come hours away to meet two Senatorial committee – County Public Accounts Committee and the Devolution Committees for separate grillings over expenditure.

Arati had lately been a punching bag of growing critics, many now describing him as a flop.

A fortnight ago, the Senate Devolution Committee had called him asked him to explain the dismal absorptions of development funds by the administration.

He was to meet the committee Wednesday.

At home, the Governor continues to face mounting criticism from Senator Richard Onyonka, Woman Rep Donya Toto and lately Ongwae.

The three have since unveiled former Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital executive Dr Enoch Ondari to face Arati in the 2027 poll.

Arati has since dismissed the alliance saying it consists of a bunch of those who had angling to eat from County coffers.

On Tuesday, Arati maintained no cent would be frittered away to satiate anybody’s greed including them.

“I have fought hard fight to clean the mess but even as i do this i have heard whispers that I loosen the purse for some people to eat. There shall be no eating under my watch,” the combative governor said.

Arati said he was more intentional in making service more felt, fixing roads and constructing more ecde classes.