Youth, Women, And PWD-Owned Businesses Secure Sh4.15 Billion In Kenya Power Tenders

Youth, women, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) took up tenders worth Sh4.15 billion from Kenya Power during the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

This amount exceeded the company’s initial target of Sh1.2 billion for the year.

The Managing Director of General Chain and Logistics at Kenya Power, John Ngeno, attributed the remarkable uptake under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) program to increased awareness among special interest groups.

“During the last financial year, we held continuous education forums for these groups on how to participate in our procurement processes. The uptake has grown steadily over the years because of these engagements, and we hope to achieve 100 percent absorption of our annual AGPO budget as more Kenyans become aware of these opportunities,” Ngeno said.

The AGPO program focuses on awarding non-technical tenders, including the supply of locally available materials, common user items, various works and services, and clearing services.

Youth-owned businesses accounted for the largest share of the tenders, receiving Sh3.8 billion. Women-owned businesses secured Sh324 million, while businesses owned by PWDs took up Sh1.3 million.

“Through AGPO, we aim to foster inclusivity in our procurement process. Moving forward, our focus will be on increasing participation by women and persons with disabilities. Tailored engagements will ensure their active involvement, just as we have seen with the youth,” Ngeno said.

Kenya Power now aims to award Sh11.6 billion worth of AGPO tenders to youth, women, and PWD-owned businesses in the current financial year