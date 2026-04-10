Zac Gallen Siblings: Getting to Know Jay Gallen

Zac Gallen is an American professional baseball pitcher currently playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball.

Born Zachary Peter Gallen on August 3, 1995, in Somerdale, New Jersey, he grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs and developed a passion for the game at a remarkably young age.

Gallen stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs around 189 pounds, throwing and batting right-handed.

Known for his competitive drive and precise command on the mound, he has established himself as one of the more consistent starting pitchers in the National League.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Zac has one older brother named Jay Gallen, who is approximately nine years his senior.

Jay played college baseball and remains closely involved in sports as a referee and umpire for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

He lives in Washington Township, New Jersey, and is a passionate Philadelphia sports fan, though he splits his loyalties somewhat when watching his younger brother pitch for the Diamondbacks.

Their parents, Jim and Stacey Gallen, fostered a strong athletic environment; Jim coached youth baseball and played rugby in college, while Stacey, a die-hard Phillies supporter from the Philadelphia area, has been a constant presence at games.

Also Read: Rhys Hoskins Siblings: Getting to Know Meloria Hoskins

Career

Gallen attended Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in New Jersey, where he excelled both academically and athletically before heading to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

At UNC, he developed into a reliable starter, earning second-team All-ACC honors and posting strong strikeout numbers while demonstrating excellent control.

He was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

After progressing through the minors, Gallen made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2019 following a trade from the Cardinals.

He spent parts of two seasons in Miami before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020 as part of a deal involving Starling Marte.

With the Diamondbacks, Gallen quickly emerged as a frontline starter.

He has pitched over 1,000 innings in the majors, compiling a career win-loss record of 67-53 with an earned run average around 3.58 and more than 1,060 strikeouts through the early part of the 2026 season.

Gallen is particularly noted for his low walk rates and ability to limit hard contact, leading the National League in WHIP during the 2022 season.

His tenure in Arizona has included strong outings in high-stakes games, such as during the team’s 2023 postseason run to the World Series.

Accolades

In 2023, Gallen was selected to his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game and was named to the All-MLB First Team.

That season marked a career high point, with 17 wins, 220 strikeouts over 210 innings, and a league-leading three shutouts.

He has also received other honors during his collegiate and professional journey, including ACC Pitcher of the Week nods at North Carolina.

Gallen’s ability to perform in big moments, combined with his low-walk, high-command style, has positioned him among the top starters in the National League in several advanced metrics over multiple seasons.