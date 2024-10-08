Zachary Levi, an American actor, has a net worth of approximately $12 million. Best known for his breakout role as Chuck Bartowski in the TV series Chuck (2007–2012), Levi quickly became a fan favorite for his blend of humor and action. His work on Chuck not only earned him critical acclaim but also opened the door to more significant roles in both Broadway and Hollywood. In recent years, his portrayal of the titular character in Shazam! (2019) has solidified his standing as a leading man in the superhero genre.

Zachary Levi Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth September 29, 1980 Place of Birth Lake Charles, Louisiana Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Born Zachary Levi Pugh on September 29, 1980, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Levi grew up in a family that moved frequently across several states before settling in Ventura, California. From a young age, Levi displayed a passion for acting, participating in local theater productions. After high school, he landed roles in regional theater shows such as Grease, Oliver!, and Big River.

Levi’s first TV appearance came in the FX movie Confessions of a Campus Bookie, followed by guest roles in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Division. His first major break came with his role as Kipp Steadman in the ABC comedy Less Than Perfect (2002–2006), which earned him widespread recognition.

“Chuck”

In 2007, Levi secured the role of Chuck Bartowski in NBC’s Chuck, which became a cult hit. Levi’s portrayal of a geek-turned-secret-agent showcased his comedic timing and ability to handle action-packed sequences. Over the course of five seasons and 91 episodes, Levi became a household name. At the height of Chuck’s popularity, Levi earned a peak salary of $90,000 per episode. His work on the show also earned him the 2010 Teen Choice Award for Best Action Actor in a TV Series.

Following Chuck, Levi ventured into Broadway, where he starred in the musical First Date in 2013. The role highlighted his versatility as a performer, earning praise from both critics and audiences. He later returned to Broadway in 2016 for the revival of She Loves Me, where his performance as George earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. This stint on Broadway further cemented Levi’s reputation as a talented and multifaceted actor.

“Shazam!” and Superhero Stardom

While Levi had appeared in films like Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) and voiced Flynn Rider in Disney’s Tangled (2010), his most prominent film role came in 2019 when he starred as the superhero in Shazam!, part of the DC Extended Universe. Levi’s portrayal of the boyish yet powerful superhero was both humorous and heartwarming, making Shazam! a box office hit and cementing Levi’s place in the superhero genre.

In addition to Shazam!, Levi also played Fandral in Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), further showcasing his range in comic book adaptations.

Levi has appeared in a variety of other projects, including the comedy Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) and Tangled: Before Ever After (2017), where he reprised his role as Flynn Rider. He also made a notable appearance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, playing Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg in season two, which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Personal Life

In June 2014, Levi married Canadian actress Missy Peregrym, but the couple filed for divorce less than a year later. Outside of acting, Levi is an advocate for mental health awareness and became an ambassador for the charity Active Minds in 2019, helping to promote mental health education and resources.

Zachary Levi Net Worth

