Zendaya Siblings: The Unique Bond Between the Actress and Her Siblings Crew

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, known mononymously as Zendaya, is an American actress and singer.

She was born on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California, to teachers Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman.

She began her career as a child model and backup dancer before gaining prominence for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up.

Zendaya has since starred in various films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman and won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance in the HBO series Euphoria.

Zendaya is also an ambassador for Convoy of Hope, has written a book, launched her own clothing line, and is known for her interest in fashion.

She is a role model for young girls and has used her social platforms to address issues such as racial justice, voting, body shaming and bullying.

Meet Zendaya’s siblings

Zendaya has five older siblings, all of whom are half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage.

Her oldest sibling is her brother Austin Stoermer Coleman, followed by her sisters Katianna Stoermer Coleman, Kaylee Stoermer Coleman, Annabella Stoermer Coleman and her brother Julien Stoermer Coleman.

Zendaya has spoken about her close relationship with her siblings, particularly her big sister Katianna, whom she has cited as one of her biggest influences.

She is also an aunt to multiple nieces and nephews.

Zendaya’s family is known for being close-knit and grounded, and she has credited them for keeping her grounded and instilling core values in her.

Zendaya’s parents

Her mother, Claire, was a former elementary school teacher from Oakland, California, who now works as the house manager for the California Shakespeare Theater.

Her father, Kazembe, is her manager and the CEO of KZC Entertainment.

Zendaya’s personal life

Zendaya is currently in a relationship with Tom Holland, her co-star in the Spider-Man franchise.

The couple has been dating since 2021, but they keep their relationship out of the public eye. They were first rumored to be dating in 2017, but they denied it at the time.

Before Tom, Zendaya was linked to a few other famous faces, like Trevor Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jacob Elordi, among others.

However, she has kept her personal life pretty private and rarely speaks about it candidly in interviews.

Zendaya career

Zendaya’s career began as a child star on the Disney Channel, where she gained recognition for her role as Rocky Blue in the series, Shake It Up, alongside Bella Thorne.

She continued to star in Disney Channel original movies and another series, K.C. Undercover, where she also served as a producer.

Zendaya made her film debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming and reprised her role in the sequels.

She also starred in The Greatest Showmam and the HBO series Euphoria, for which she won an Emmy Award.

In addition to her acting career, Zendaya is a singer and released her self-titled debut album in 2013.

She has also been involved in philanthropy, activism, and various business ventures, including collaborations with major fashion and beauty brands.