Zoe Kazan Siblings: Get to Know Maya Kazan

Zoe Swicord Kazan, born on September 9, 1983, in Los Angeles, California, is an American actress, playwright, and screenwriter who has carved a distinct path in the entertainment industry.

Raised in a family steeped in cinematic and theatrical tradition, she is the daughter of screenwriters Nicholas Kazan and Robin Swicord, and the granddaughter of legendary film and theater director Elia Kazan and playwright Molly Kazan.

Despite her lineage, Zoe initially hesitated to join the family business, driven by a desire to forge her own identity.

Her education at Yale University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in theater in 2005, honed her craft and fueled her passion for both acting and writing.

Zoe has become a respected figure in film, television, and theater, balancing mainstream and independent projects with a commitment to storytelling that reflects her unique perspective.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Zoe has one younger sister, Maya Kazan, born in 1986.

Like Zoe, Maya has pursued a career in acting, following in the family’s artistic footsteps while establishing her own presence in the industry.

Maya is recognized for roles in films such as Frances Ha (2012) and television series like Boardwalk Empire, where she portrayed Mabel Thompson, and Sleepy Hollow, where she played Zoe Corinth in its third season.

Growing up in Los Angeles, the sisters shared a close bond, though their paths diverged initially due to Maya’s early rebellion against the family’s showbusiness legacy.

Maya studied at Wesleyan University with aspirations of becoming a filmmaker but ultimately gravitated toward acting after attending acting school to study directing.

She has since embraced both dramatic and comedic roles, notably appearing in the comedy The Unicorn (2018), which premiered at SXSW.

Career

Zoe’s made her film debut in 2003, playing Samantha in the independent drama Swordswallowers and Thin Men, but her professional journey gained momentum after graduating from Yale.

In 2006, she took to the stage in an off-Broadway revival of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie opposite Cynthia Nixon, earning praise for her portrayal of Sandy.

Also Read: Zoë Wanamaker Siblings: Get to Know Abby and Jessica Wanamaker

Her Broadway debut came in 2008 with a revival of William Inge’s Come Back, Little Sheba, where critics lauded her nuanced performance as Marie.

Zoe’s film roles grew in prominence with appearances in The Savages (2007), Revolutionary Road (2008), and It’s Complicated (2009), where she played Meryl Streep’s daughter.

She starred in independent films like Meek’s Cutoff (2010) and Ruby Sparks (2012), the latter of which she also wrote and executive-produced, earning critical acclaim for its whimsical yet insightful exploration of relationships.

Her television work includes an Emmy-nominated role in the HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge (2014) and appearances in The Deuce (2017–2019) and The Plot Against America (2020).

As a playwright, Zoe has penned works like Absalom (2009), We Live Here (2011), and After the Blast (2017), often exploring complex familial dynamics.

Her collaboration with partner Paul Dano on the screenplay for Wildlife (2018), which Dano directed, further solidified her reputation as a skilled writer.

In 2024, Zoe returned to Broadway in a revival of Doubt: A Parable, delivering a performance that underscored her ability to convey emotional depth.

Accolades

Zoe’s work has earned her recognition from critics and industry peers, reflecting her impact as both an actress and writer.

For her role in the HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge (2014), she received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, a testament to her ability to bring subtle complexity to supporting roles.

Her screenplay for Ruby Sparks (2012) garnered a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Screenplay, highlighting her skill in crafting original narratives.

She also won a National Board of Review Award for Best Cast for her ensemble work in It’s Complicated (2009) and a Detroit Film Critics Society Award for Breakthrough Performance for Ruby Sparks.

Her theatrical contributions have been equally celebrated, with her plays receiving positive reviews at festivals like the Humana Festival of New American Plays, where Absalom premiered in 2009.