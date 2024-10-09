Zoë Saldana, an iconic American actress, has built an impressive net worth of $60 million over her successful career. Known for her roles in some of the biggest box office hits in cinematic history, Saldana has become one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. With her roles in movies like Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, Saldana’s star power continues to shine.

Zoe Saldana Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth June 19, 1978 Place of Birth New Jersey Nationality American Profession Actress

In January 2023, when Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed $2 billion in global earnings, Saldana became the first actor in history to star in four films that grossed more than $2 billion. Her box office dominance is further solidified by her work in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. To date, the films she has appeared in have collectively grossed over $14 billion worldwide.

Early Life

Born on June 19, 1978, in New Jersey, Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario was raised in a multicultural household with her Dominican father and Puerto Rican mother. After her father’s untimely death in a car accident when she was nine, Saldana’s family moved to the Dominican Republic, where she trained as a ballet dancer. Although ballet was her first passion, she eventually shifted her focus to acting after realizing that her foot structure limited her potential in dance.

Also Read: Ziggy Marley’s Net Worth

Her career in acting began in the theater, where she gained attention for her performance in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. This pivotal role led to her first feature film appearance in 2000’s Center Stage. From that point on, her career took off as she landed roles in notable films such as Drumline, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and Star Trek. Her role in Avatar (2009), as Neytiri, launched her into international fame, and the film’s record-breaking $2.7 billion global earnings further solidified her status as a Hollywood superstar.

Career

Saldana’s career has been defined by her work in science fiction and fantasy films, genres that have made her a household name. Some of her most prominent roles include:

Avatar Franchise : Her portrayal of Neytiri in Avatar and its sequels has been one of her most iconic roles. The film grossed $2.7 billion worldwide, and the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, continues that success.

: Her portrayal of Neytiri in Avatar and its sequels has been one of her most iconic roles. The film grossed $2.7 billion worldwide, and the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, continues that success. Marvel Cinematic Universe : As Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, Saldana gained a new level of fame. The film became one of Marvel’s biggest successes, earning over $772 million at the box office. Her character reappeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

: As Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, Saldana gained a new level of fame. The film became one of Marvel’s biggest successes, earning over $772 million at the box office. Her character reappeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Star Trek Franchise: Saldana played Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek reboot, a role that earned her critical acclaim and helped the film rake in over $385 million at the box office.

Her work has not only made her a box office powerhouse but also garnered her critical acclaim for her versatility and dedication to her roles.

Recent Projects

Zoë Saldana has kept busy with several new and upcoming projects. In 2022, she reprised her role as Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water. She also starred in the Netflix series From Scratch, and the science fiction film The Adam Project. Her final appearance as Gamora came in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), marking her exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2025, she is set to return for Avatar 3, continuing her role in one of the most successful franchises in cinematic history.

Personal Life

Zoë Saldana has been married to Italian artist Marco Perego since 2013, and the couple shares three children. In addition to her acting career, Saldana is the founder of BESE, a digital media platform aimed at promoting diversity and highlighting positive stories from the Latino community.

Saldana has made significant investments in real estate. In 2016, she purchased an $8.7 million home in the exclusive Hidden Valley Estates of Beverly Hills. The home was later listed for sale in 2023 for $16.5 million. In December 2023, she acquired a sprawling estate in Montecito, California, for $17 million. This expansive property sits on nearly five acres of land.

Zoe Saldana Net Worth

Zoe Saldana net worth is $60 million.