Zooey Deschanel Siblings: All About Emily Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel is an American actress and musician known for her distinctive voice and quirky charm.

She gained fame with her breakout role as Anita Miller in Almost Famous and starred in the popular sitcom New Girl as Jessica Day, earning multiple award nominations.

Deschanel has also appeared in films like Elf and 500 Days of Summer.

Additionally, she is a musician, forming the duo She & Him with M. Ward, releasing several albums since 2008.

Siblings

Zooey and Emily Deschanel are sisters who have both found success in Hollywood as actresses.

Despite some sibling rivalry growing up, they have become close as adults and support each other’s careers.

Emily, on the other hand, gained fame for her portrayal of Dr. Temperance Brennan on the TV series Bones, which ran for 12 seasons.

The Deschanel sisters were born in Los Angeles to cinematographer Caleb Deschanel and actress Mary Jo Deschanel.

As children, they created and performed plays together for their parents, showcasing their early passion for the arts.

Career

Deschanel began her acting career in the late 1990s with small roles in films such as Mumford and The Good Girl.

Her breakthrough came in 2000 when she starred as Anita Miller in Cameron Crowe’s critically acclaimed film Almost Famous.

Her performance as a young woman navigating the complexities of love and life in the rock music scene garnered attention and established her as a talented actress.

Deschanel’s rise to fame continued with her role in the holiday classic Elf, where she played Jovie, a department store worker who captures the heart of Buddy the Elf, portrayed by Will Ferrell.

The film’s success solidified her status in Hollywood and showcased her comedic talents.

Deschanel's most notable television role came in 2011 when she began starring in the Fox sitcom New Girl.

As Jessica Day, a quirky and upbeat teacher who moves in with three single men after a rough breakup, Deschanel brought a fresh and endearing quality to the character.

In addition to her acting career, Deschanel is also a talented musician. In 2006, she formed the folk music duo She & Him with M. Ward.

The duo released their debut album, Volume One, in 2008, which received positive reviews and showcased Deschanel’s distinctive voice and songwriting abilities.

Beyond acting and music, Deschanel is an entrepreneur.

In 2011, she co-founded the lifestyle website HelloGiggles.com, which focuses on positive content for women, covering topics such as health, beauty, and relationships.

The site quickly gained popularity and was later acquired by Time Inc. in 2018.

Awards and accolades

Deschanel has been recognized for her talents with numerous awards and nominations throughout her career in film, television, and music.

She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in New Girl in 2012.

Additionally, she earned multiple Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for New Girl in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Deschanel was also honored with a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on New Girl in 2012.

She received several Satellite Award nominations for Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical for New Girl in 2011, 2014, and 2015, as well as a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for 500 Days of Summer in 2009.

Her musical contributions earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or for Television for “So Long” from Winnie the Pooh in 2012.

Deschanel also received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead for her performance in All the Real Girls in 2004, and she won the Mar del Plata Film Festival Award for Best Actress for the same film in 2003.

In addition to these accolades, she has been nominated for multiple People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, TV Guide Awards, and Women’s Image Network Awards for her work on New Girl.

Her unique talent and charm have made her a beloved figure in popular culture, earning her a devoted following.