Ed Quinn Siblings: Get to Know Mary and Lizzy Quinn

Arthur Edward Quinn is an American actor, model, and musician.

He is best known for his roles in Eureka, True Blood, 2 Broke Girls, and currently stars as President Hunter Franklin in The Oval.

Quinn graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in History and initially pursued a music career before transitioning to acting.

He has also released music with his band and as a solo artist.

Siblings

Quinn has two sisters and a brother. His older sister, Mary Quinn, was born in 1965 and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in English Literature.

She currently works as a high school English teacher in the San Francisco Bay Area and is married with two children.

Lizzy Quinn, Ed’s younger sister, was born in 1972.

She studied art history at UCLA and now works as a curator at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Lizzy is single and resides in San Francisco.

Ed’s younger brother, Joseph Quinn, was born in 1975. He pursued a degree in computer science at UC San Diego and is currently a software engineer at a tech company in Silicon Valley.

Joseph is married and has one child, living in the South Bay.

Career

Quinn’s journey in acting began in theater, where he honed his skills through various stage performances.

His initial foray into television included guest roles in popular series such as JAG and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which helped him gain visibility in the industry.

Quinn’s breakthrough role came in 2000 when he starred as Finn in the WB series Young Americans.

This series, a coming-of-age drama, was a spin-off of the hit show Dawson’s Creek and introduced him to a broader audience.

Following this, he appeared in the film Beeper alongside Harvey Keitel, which further showcased his acting range.

In 2004, he starred in Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, a direct-to-video sequel to the cult classic Starship Troopers.

This role solidified his status as an actor capable of leading roles in genre films.

Since 2019, Quinn has taken on the role of President Hunter Franklin in the BET prime-time soap opera “The Oval.

His performance has been well-received, contributing to the show’s popularity. Looking ahead, Quinn is set to appear in the feature films Shadow Force and Guns and Moses, both expected to release in late 2024.

In addition to his acting career, Quinn has a deep passion for music.

He studied guitar with the renowned Joe Satriani, which significantly influenced his musical style.

Quinn played in several bands during his early years, including Mad Theory and Scattergood, where he developed his skills as a musician and performer.

He released a solo demo CD titled “Quinn,” showcasing his songwriting and musical abilities. He has also performed under the name SuperEQ, where he combines elements of rock and pop in his music.

Awards and accolades

Quinn has received recognition for his work in television and film, although specific awards and accolades are not extensively documented in the available sources.

His portrayal of Nathan Stark in Eureka is particularly notable, as the show garnered a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim during its run from 2006 to 2012.

Additionally, Quinn’s work in telenovelas, such as Maldita and Eva La Trailera, has earned him popularity in Latin America, further expanding his reach as an actor.